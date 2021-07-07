Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions are created in Azerbaijan

Three new economic regions have been created in Azerbaijan. Two of them were established in the territories that came under the control of the country as a result of the second Karabakh war – Karabakh and East Zangezur economic zones.

The capital of the country has been allocated to a separate economic region, and according to experts, this creates favorable conditions for further steps to improve the mechanisms of local self-government.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on changing the division of the country into economic regions. Three new regions appeared on the economic map of the country at once – Karabakh, East-Zangezur and Baku.

East Zangezur economic region

This economic territorial unit includes the Jebrail, Kelbajar, Gubadli, Lachin and Zangilan regions, which came under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of the second Karabakh war.

The document notes that the unification of these five regions in one economic zone is dictated by their finding for many years as part of the Zanguzur province, established in 1861, located on the border with Armenia, and stretching from Lachin and Kelbajar to Nakhichevan, located on the Zangezur plateau, surrounded by the Zangezur mountain range.

“These areas have traditional socio-economic, cultural and historical ties”, the presidential decree says.

Karabakh economic region

This economic territorial unit includes Aghdam, Shushi, Fizuli, Terter, Khojavend and Khojaly regions, as well as the city of Khankendi (Stepanakert). Many of these regions also came under the control of Azerbaijan as a result of the second Karabakh war.

Some of them (the cities of Khankendi, the Khojaly region and part of the Khojavend region) are currently not under the control of the Azerbaijani authorities and a Russian peacekeeping contingent is located in these territories.

“It is important to create the Karabakh economic region for its restoration and ensure the speedy development of this region”, the document says.

Comments from Azerbaijan

“In the decree signed by the President, I drew attention to three points: the allocation of the city of Baku to a separate economic region without the Absheron region, and the creation of new economic regions – East Zangezur and Karabakh.

I hope that the formation of Baku, as a separate economic region, will serve in the future as a good basis for the formation of the Baku city municipality and the announcement of elections for the mayor of the capital.

As for the creation of the East Zangezur economic region, it seems like an interesting move from the point of view of politics, psychology and historical realities.

The establishment of the Karabakh economic region is the right step in terms of creating a unified plan for the development of this region”, one of the leaders of the opposition Republican Alternative party, Natik Jafarli said commenting on Ilham Aliyev’s decree.