Armenia
Armenia

Azerbaijani citizen detained in Moscow at Armenia's request, quickly released

Azerbaijani blogger detained in Russia

Kamil Zeynalli, a prominent blogger and fitness trainer from Azerbaijan, was detained in Russia. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia has placed him under international search on charges of “murder”. Curiously, on the same day of his detention, he was released.

Zeynalli said that the following day was slated for a court hearing.

“According to international conventions, if the detainee is sought by a hostile country, he cannot be extradited there. Since there has been no peace treaty signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russia cannot, under any circumstances, hand him over to Armenia,” stated the blogger’s lawyer.

Kamil Zeynalli has been placed under international search on charges of “murder” and is suspected of beheading an elderly individual in Karabakh during the 44-day war, as reported by Armenian sources, citing the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In October 2020, during the second Karabakh war, Kamil Zeynalli was arrested in Azerbaijan for 10 days for “posting information prohibited for dissemination on the Internet” and “violating the requirements of the martial law regime”.

In December 2020, after the 44-day war, Kamil Zeynalli was arrested again. This time he was arrested for 30 days for attempting to illegally enter the Kelbajar district, which was recently liberated from occupation.

A few hours after his arrest, Kamil Zeynalli’s lawyer announced that he had been released and would soon return to Baku.

