Judge denies bail to those accused of attacking journalists in Georgia

Georgian court denies bail to 3 accused of attacking journalists

“The whole of Georgia was watching what was happening. Their actions in addition to being criminal, undermine the stability of the state. They are dark and shameful and they make no sense”, said judge Roman Khorava, announcing the decision on the measure of restraint for persons accused of attacking journalists on July 5 in Tbilisi.

A judge of the Tbilisi City Court ordered pre-trial detention for the three defendants.

Zaza Chaava, Zaza Mchedlidze and Murad Devlarishvili are accused of attacking journalists of the Rustavi-2 and Mtavari Arkhi TV channels, as well as the Newpost and Tabula editions. They were detained yesterday, on July 8. The defense demanded bail as a preventive measure.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on the day of the March of Dignity, 55 cases of violence were identified on Rustaveli Avenue, in 53 cases the victims were representatives of the media.

At this stage, it is known that 25 people were recognized as victims in the case, including 19 journalists and cameramen.

The March of Dignity was scheduled for July 5 in Tbilisi. Demonstrators were planning to march in the center of Tbilisi and express solidarity with the LGBT+ community. However, anti-pride groups have carried out violent attacks in various parts of Tbilisi, targeting the offices of civic activists and media representatives.

A total of 55 people were injured, including 53 journalists.