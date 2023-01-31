Azerbaijani journalists protest Media Registry

Journalists vs. Media Registry

A group of Azerbaijani journalists signed an “Assessment Document” concerning the law “On Media”, which went into effect in the country in February 2022, and the Media Registry itself. The signatories request attention to the issue from those international organizations of which Azerbaijan is a member, as well as compliance with the requirements of conventions which it has joined.

“The requirements for the Media Registry, one of the main restrictions in this law, and various rationalizations for it bespeak serious threats that await the media environment in the future,” the document says.

The Media Registry protocol was approved by presidential decree on dated September 26, 2022, whereupon the Media Development Agency gave websites and journalists operating in the country six months to register, and warned of possible legal proceedings for those who did not.

“We, the signatories of the document, clearly see that the media law and the media register provided for by this law open wide opportunities for restricting freedom of expression.

Inevitably, the application of this law will have a serious negative impact on information and freedom of movement for independent media and journalists,” the journalists say.

The document also emphasizes that the restrictive measures contained in this law, and the law itself as a whole, contradict the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Convention on Human Rights. The Venice Commission also criticized the law, believing it unfit for a member of the European Council.

The document states that since the beginning of the formation of the Media Registry, more than forty media outlets operating in the country have been denied registration for “technical reasons”.

“Hundreds of media outlets in the country are in danger of liquidation due to failure to register during this period.

Currently, media and journalists who are not registered are not even allowed to attend open sessions of parliament.”

The “Assessment Document” notes that professionals engaged in journalistic activities and media corporations are already registered as tax entities and elsewhere. Thus, the media registry acts as a kind of media license, which contradicts the country’s constitution.

Journalists believe that, according to Article 151 of the Constitution which protects freedom of expression, media and journalism, if there are contradictions between national legislation and interstate agreements to which Azerbaijan is a party, the requirements of international agreements are applied.

“Considering all this, we, a group of representatives of the Azerbaijani media, consider it necessary to change these restrictive laws and requirements that are not applied anywhere in the world and have no analogues, we call on those in power to seriously think about this, immediately take measures to prevent their consequences, and consider it necessary to exclude the requirement to create a register, and especially Article 65.4.4, from the law,” the document, also signed by employees of the Azerbaijani edition of JAMnews, concludes.