Georgia
Georgia

"The EU reiterates its support to the Georgia's territorial integrity" - Josep Borrell on the 16th anniversary of the August War

August 2008 war in Georgia

The European Union continues to strongly support the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, writes EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, responding to the 16th anniversary of Russia’s aggression against Georgia.

On August 7, 2008, the long-standing conflict between Russia and Georgia escalated into open military aggression by Russia, resulting in hundreds of casualties, ethnic cleansing, and the occupation of two Georgian regions by Russia.

What is written in the statement?

“On 7 August, it will be 16 years since the war between Russia and Georgia began in August 2008. The European Union’s commitment to peaceful resolution of the conflicts in Georgia remains firm.

We reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s continued military presence in the occupied breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in violation of both international law and of Russia’s commitments under the 12 August 2008 six-point agreement. The human rights of conflict-affected communities in Georgia continue to be violated, including through ’borderisation’ policies, closures of crossing points and illegal detentions by the Russian military and de facto authorities. Restrictions on freedom of movement must end, violations of human rights must be investigated, and justice must be ensured for all victims.

We remain fully committed to peaceful conflict resolution, including through the European Union’s engagement as co-chair in the Geneva International Discussions (GID), through the work of the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, and through the continued presence on the ground of the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM Georgia). We call on all GID participants to engage constructively in the discussions to achieve the full implementation of the 12 August 2008 six-point agreement.

The European Union reiterates its unwavering support to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders”.

