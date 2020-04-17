An investigation is ongoing in Armenia on how prepared the country was for the “April war” of 2016

Former President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan participated in a meeting of the commission on April 16, which investigates the events related to the escalation on the contact line of the Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces in April 2016.

These were the first large-scale military operations around Nagorno-Karabakh after the signing of the armistice in 1994. They received the name “April”, or “four-day war.”

The ex-president agreed to answer the questions of the commission, provided that he will then be given a copy of the transcript and video of this discussion. The Commission agreed to satisfy this request.

Before the meeting, Serzh Sargsyan told reporters that he had nothing to hide and that he was ready to answer all questions. After the meeting, he said that the decision to meet with the commission “was justified.”

He reiterated that he was interested in providing the public with truthful and reliable information about the April war. In his opinion, during those events, the Armenian side “won not only on the battlefield, but also in the diplomatic arena.”

The creation of the investigative commission of the National Assembly became known on May 20, 2019. Then Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the time had come to create a parliamentary commission to study the circumstances of hostilities on the contact line of troops in Karabakh from April 2 to 5, 2016.

In 2019, the commission held 21 meetings; conversations were held with many military, former and current high-ranking officials.

The commission consists of 11 deputies. Her powers were transferred to the standing commission on defense and security. The chairman of this standing commission is Andranik Kocharian, a former deputy minister of defense, deputy from the ruling faction My Step.

The commission also includes representatives of the prosperous Armenia and Enlightened Armenia opposition parties.