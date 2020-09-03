“Georgians think Indians are dirty” – what Indians have to say about life in Georgia. VIDEO

About 12,000 Indians live in Georgia.

Most of them are students, studying medicine or dentistry.

Graduates in medicine are in-demand in India, and in Georgia, studying this specialty is much cheaper than in India.

Students say they choose Georgia because it is a safe country, close to European values, with a pleasant climate and reasonable prices.

However, the daily life of Indians living here is full of obstacles – they often face racism and discrimination and are victims of widespread stereotypes.

How do Indians find living in Georgia and what problems do they face?