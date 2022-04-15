fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

In March 2022 Georgia recieved most remittances from Italy

messenger vk-black email copy print

Most remittances to Georgia came from Italy

According to the National Bank of Georgia, the volume of remittances that the country received in March 2022 amounted to 193.1 million US dollars [about 625.9 million lari], which is 2.6% (i.e. 4.9 million dollars), more than in March 2021.

44.61% of remittances came from EU countries and 53.39% from other countries. Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the list no longer includes Ukraine, which has been replaced by Spain.

Countries from which the most money was transferred to Georgia last month:

  1. Italy – $36.5 million
  2. Russian Federation – $27 million;
  3. USA – $25.64 million;
  4. Greece – $18.95 million
  5. Israel – $16.97 million
  6. Germany – $11.31 million
  7. Turkey – $8.38 million;
  8. Kazakhstan – $7.55 million;
  9. Azerbaijan – $4.76 million;
  10. Spain – $4.69 million

It should be noted that in March 2022, 24 million US dollars were sent abroad from Georgia, which is 3.6% less than in March 2021.

According to the World Bank, Georgia ranks 21st in the list of countries dependent on remittances. In the same ranking, Tonga ranks first, with 37.2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) coming from remittances. Somalia is in second place with 35.3% and Kyrgyzstan is in third place with 31.3% of the economy depending on remittances.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews