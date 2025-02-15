In Georgia, the popular independent TV channel Mtavari has been shut down. The team blames Georgian Dream

Mtavari Arxi shut down in Georgia

One of Georgia’s most popular independent TV channels, Mtavari Arkhi, suspended broadcasting on February 15. The team issued a public statement accusing one of the owners, Zaza Okuashvili, of deliberately creating financial problems.

Earlier, the channel’s director, Giorgi Gabunia, suggested that Okuashvili might be acting in collusion with the ruling Georgian Dream.

“We no longer have the funds for daily broadcasting, so we are stopping all news programs, talk shows, and original content. We are working on finding alternative funding sources to restore full broadcasting,” the statement reads.

Currently, Mtavari Arkhi is only airing pre-recorded programs, reruns, series, and movies.

The channel’s founder, Nika Gvaramia, stated on social media that the channel has funds, but Zaza Okuashvili has blocked their transfer. As a result, staff are no longer receiving salaries, and payments for broadcasting, internet, technical maintenance, and utilities have become impossible. The channel has declared a state of emergency.

“Shutting down a channel doesn’t require cutting cables or sending special forces. But the sun will rise, and the Mtavari team will greet everyone once again. I have no doubt about that,” Gvaramia wrote.

Mtavari Arxi’s general director, Giorgi Gabunia, stated on December 11, 2024, that one of the channel’s founders, businessman Zaza Okuashvili, is deliberately leading the channel to closure and taking concrete steps to make it happen.

According to Gabunia, Okuashvili appointed his trusted associate, Gogi Kurdadze, as the channel’s director. Kurdadze has allegedly been obstructing its operations by blocking all financial transactions and refusing to sign crucial contracts.

Gabunia also said he had strong suspicions that Okuashvili was either directly cooperating with Georgian Dream or using Mtavari Arxi as leverage in negotiations with them.

