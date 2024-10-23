fbpx
IFact investigation: Imereti's election commission is made up of government and public sector employees

The investigative journalists’ union, IFact, examined the appointments made by the Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC) to election commissions in 12 municipalities of the Imereti region in western Georgia.

The organization reviewed the identities of more than 750 members of urban and rural district commissions and found that:

  • 62 district commission members are employees of city halls, city councils, or government institutions;
  • 185 district commission members work in schools and kindergartens (teachers, caregivers, librarians, directors/administrators);
  • 21 district commission members are supporters of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” family members of these supporters, and/or state propaganda distributors;
  • 18 precinct commission members are employees of city halls, schools, or kindergartens;
  • 7 district commission members are supporters of “Georgian Dream.”

In the current parliamentary elections, each party will appoint its members, and the CEC must have at least eight representatives. The district commission, formed by the CEC, elects the chairperson, deputy chairperson, and secretary of the district commission.

IFact reports that all key positions in the region are controlled by the CEC.

“The CEC elected and appointed members of the ‘impartial’ commission in Imereti. Among them are: open supporters of ‘Georgian Dream,’ civil servants who serve as mouthpieces for state propaganda, city hall employees, and others, or their family members,” the organization stated.

