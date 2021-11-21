Anastasia Khvartskiya lives in Abkhazia and she is confident that she knows how to make the world a better place. The first recipes are as follows:

Solve the “conflict” between the drivers and pedestrians;

Overcome the habit of littering;

Help each other more.



Anastasia has recently started filming and studying artistic design. In her movies, She is the screen director and the performer. All participants of her videos are ordinary citizens who agree to participate in creative experiments.

