How to make Sheki halva – the famous Azerbaijani dessert JamNews, Baku Farkhan March 19, 2020 Video from the north of Azerbaijan Armenian students to study remotely following state of emergency Azerbaijani President Aliyev threatens ‘fifth column’ with state of emergency More on JAMnews Azerbaijani President Aliyev threatens ‘fifth column’ with state of emergency Azerbaijan to fine quarantine violators, ban entry into capital from regions Azerbaijan releases prisoner of conscience, journalist Afgan Mukhtarli Struck out abroad, back to Azerbaijan – three stories Azerbaijanis abroad ready to take in compatriots unable to return home because of coronavirus Three more recover from coronavirus in Azerbaijan Azerbaijan, Turkey close border due to coronavirus Coronavirus in Azerbaijan: already 19 cases of infection