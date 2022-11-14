Graduates in Armenia allowed to take final exams twice

Final exams can be taken twice

Graduates in Armenia may be given the opportunity to take exams twice by the Ministry of Education. The higher score will be considered and counted in the certificate, as well as upon admission to the university.

Education expert Serob Khachatryan agrees with the initiative, saying that this practice exists in many countries. He also does not believe the ministry’s decision has anything to do with the fact that more than 14,000 places remained vacant in Armenian universities last year. According to him, the initiative was developed much earlier, and it will go into effect in 2023.

According to the current protocol, exams are organized in the twelfth grade at the end of the academic year. Graduates are given the opportunity to take exams for admission to universities once.

If the project is approved, graduating students will take final and unified state exams in January and June. They will have the opportunity to take final exams in January in those subjects that will no longer be studied in the second half of the academic year, and which will not be taken under the system of unified state exams.

If a student passes both the final exam and the unified state exam in any subject, the USE score will go to the certificate of secondary education. If they take the unified state exam twice, the higher score will be taken into account when entering university.

Commentary

Serob Khachatryan considers the expected changes to be beneficial, as it is an additional chance for applicants.

“This gives applicants the opportunity to try their hand twice, which will relieve stress, relieve the thought that if you suddenly make a mistake on the day of the exam, then that’s it, you will lose a year. And sometimes it happens that students for some reason fail to appear for the exam, as a result of which they lose the chance to take it,” said expert to JAMnews.

He says that applicants from many countries of the world have the opportunity to retake exams, not just twice but several times

“I think that by giving applicants an extra chance, an international practice is being introduced in Armenia.”

