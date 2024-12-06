Georgia's opposition to create registry of protest victims and perpetrators

Registry of victims of protest dispersals in Georgia

Four Georgian opposition groups that surpassed the 5% threshold in parliamentary elections – the Coalition for Change, the United National Movement coalition, Strong Georgia, and the For Georgia party – are creating this registry, which will include detailed information on citizens injured during the dispersal of protests in Tbilisi, as well as on police officers who used violence against protesters.

“We are working on creating a registry that will thoroughly document every victim and every perpetrator, with all the evidence included.

We will use this material to hold all guilty parties accountable under international criminal law, from which they will not be able to escape. Every responsible party will face the strictest possible consequences.

We will also ensure that citizens receive swift and professional legal assistance to cope with the pressure of the self-proclaimed illegitimate regime,” said Ana Natsvlishvili, one of the leaders of the Strong Georgia coalition.

A massive wave of protests has erupted in Georgia after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced on November 28 that the country would officially suspend negotiations on joining the European Union until 2028.

Every night, protests are held in Tbilisi in front of the parliament building. The police have been attempting to disperse the demonstrators using water cannons, tear gas, and by beating and detaining them.