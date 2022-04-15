Georgian State Security Service to investigate possible provocations against MPs in Ukraine

The State Security Service of Georgia has launched an investigation into the “provocation” that the opposition United National Movement was allegedly planning to carry out in Ukraine. They said the investigation was launched on the basis of operative information.

Information about the provocations against the Georgian delegation in Ukraine was first voiced by MP Gia Volski.



According to Volsky, members of the United National Movement are not part of the parliamentary delegation because they are planning “certain provocations”.



“The information is that they are mobilized to plan a certain provocation and that is the main reason why they are not included in the delegation. Moreover, our special services received information about this from a very reliable source and we have already shared it with the Ukrainian special services. I am sure the Ukrainians will take appropriate measures in this regard and the visit will not be hindered. My opinion is the same, but we connect it with the refusal of the National Movement to participate in the delegation”, says Volski.



According to the Speaker of the Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, the non-participation of the National Movement in the visit to Ukraine “raises some questions”.

“The investigation has been launched under Article 325, Part 1, which stipulates assault on a state political official.

In addition, the information will be immediately communicated by the agency to its Ukrainian counterparts”, the State Security Service statement reads.

Levan Bezhashvili, a representative of the United National Movement, told reporters that this information was not serious.

“We can not take this statement seriously. Of course, Ukraine has officially invited the delegation of the Parliament of Georgia, naturally, they are responsible and will be responsible for the security of the delegation. Now this statement is more like a search for reasons and an attempt to avoid it. It is better to end these debates, go there, fulfil our duty and move to another stage of political life”, Levan Bezhashvili said.

Eight MPs from Georgia will leave for Ukraine today within the framework of the parliamentary delegation. The delegation will be led by the Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili, the delegation from the ruling party will also include Vice-Speaker Davit Sergeenko and the head of the Parliamentary Friendship with Ukraine Group Archil Talakvadze.

The parliamentary opposition is represented by five members of the delegation, while the United National Movement refused to join the visit with the ruling party. According to them, the Georgian government is collaborating with the Russian authorities and a visit with them is not expedient.