Foreign agents' bill in Georgia
Foreign agents' bill in Georgia

Georgian President vetoes Foreign Influence Transparency Law, which is known as 'foreign agents law'

Georgian President vetoes foreign agents law

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the “Foreign Influence Transparency” law on 18 May, known in society as the “foreign agents law” or simply the “Russian law.” Zurabishvili announced at a briefing that “her motivated remarks [required for the veto procedure] will be sent back to parliament today.”

“This law, in its essence and spirit, is a Russian law. It contradicts our constitution, goes against all European standards, and thus represents an obstacle on our path to Europe.

“This veto is absolutely legitimate and will be delivered to parliament today. This law cannot be improved or embellished, and this is a very straightforward veto: this law must be repealed,” Zurabishvili stated.

On 14 May, the Georgian parliament passed the “Russian law” in its third reading, with 84 deputies in favor and 30 against.

President Salome Zurabishvili immediately announced she would veto the law, although the ruling party Georgian Dream has enough votes in parliament to override it.

For detailed explanations on the presidential veto procedure, read more here.

