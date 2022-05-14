Georgian President: Georgia's speedy EU accession is a result of daily struggle of Ukranian people



Georgia’s bid for EU membership

According to Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, the fact that Georgia applied for EU membership so quickly is a merit of the Ukrainian people.

“The path to European integration today looks completely different. At the moment, Georgia has already applied for EU membership. This is a great merit of the Ukrainians, their daily struggle, and for this, we can only thank them. Because without this, there would be nothing and we should not consider that we did something special and suddenly became worthy of everything. This is their merit, and we will follow this”, the President of Georgia said.

According to her, “I can’t tell you what the EU’s reaction will be”, but partly it depends on Georgia:

“…how will we act during this period and how ready will we be to make a real commitment to what needs to be done in this country to make Georgia a European country in various areas such as the rule of law, the judiciary, economic development, etc…”

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova are waiting for the EU candidate status. All three countries simultaneously applied for EU membership. This process was accelerated by the war in Ukraine.

Georgia applied for EU membership on March 3. On April 11, Georgia received the first part of the self-assessment questionnaire from the EU for completion. Questionnaires were also received by Ukraine and Moldova, and they have already filled them out.

Georgia completed the second part of the questionnaire on May 9 and summitted it to the EU.