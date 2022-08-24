Georgian opposition channels fined

The Communications Commission of Georgia has fined popular opposition TV channel Mtavari Arkhi and issued a written warning to Formula and First TV for broadcasting a commercial that “creates a negative image of the ruling party, its leaders, government representatives and political figures.”

The following is a video produced for the “Home to Europe” campaign. In the video, people can be seen listening to statements of the Prime Minister and Georgian Dream leaders, visibly disappointed. At the end of the video, there is a call to participate in a rally on June 24th.

Mtavari Arkhi must now pay 118,688.67 lari [about $40,000] in fines. The other two channels received only a warning because it is their first infraction of 2022. Mtavari Arkhi broke the relevant law in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The Georgian Dream Party filed a complaint against the video. They believe that the video not only fosters a negative attitude towards the ruling party, but aims to interfere with parliamentary elections in 2024.

The public organization Georgian Democracy Initiative stated that the commission continues to fight against free media.

Georgian Dream does not even hide the fact that its goal is to limit the spread of negative messages about it, which directly contradicts the basic principles of democracy,

The Commission unjustifiably violates the sphere of freedom of speech and undermines media pluralism, which is an important obstacle to the European integration of Georgia,” the Georgian Democratic Initiative said in a statement.

