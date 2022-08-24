fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Georgian pposition channels fined for "creating a negative image of ruling party"

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian opposition channels fined

The Communications Commission of Georgia has fined popular opposition TV channel Mtavari Arkhi and issued a written warning to Formula and First TV for broadcasting a commercial that “creates a negative image of the ruling party, its leaders, government representatives and political figures.”

The following is a video produced for the “Home to Europe” campaign. In the video, people can be seen listening to statements of the Prime Minister and Georgian Dream leaders, visibly disappointed. At the end of the video, there is a call to participate in a rally on June 24th.

Mtavari Arkhi must now pay 118,688.67 lari [about $40,000] in fines. The other two channels received only a warning because it is their first infraction of 2022. Mtavari Arkhi broke the relevant law in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The Georgian Dream Party filed a complaint against the video. They believe that the video not only fosters a negative attitude towards the ruling party, but aims to interfere with parliamentary elections in 2024.

The public organization Georgian Democracy Initiative stated that the commission continues to fight against free media.

Georgian Dream does not even hide the fact that its goal is to limit the spread of negative messages about it, which directly contradicts the basic principles of democracy,

The Commission unjustifiably violates the sphere of freedom of speech and undermines media pluralism, which is an important obstacle to the European integration of Georgia,” the Georgian Democratic Initiative said in a statement.

Georgian opposition channels fined

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews