fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgian Parliament strips three opposition leaders of their mandates

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian Parliament terminated mandates of opposition MPs

The Parliament of Georgia has terminated the mandates of three opposition MPs – Badri Japaridze, Shalva Natelashvili and Elene Khoshtaria.

At the plenary session, 79 MPs voted for and 28 against the stripping opposition leaders of their mandates.

Elene Khoshtaria herself has demanded the termination of her parliamentary mandate, refusing to work in the legislature after the 2020 parliamentary elections.

The parliamentary majority cited the court decision as the basis for terminating the mandate of Badri Japaridze.

Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, the leaders of the Lelo party and the founders of TBC Bank, as well as the father of Vakhtang Tsereteli, a businessman and the founder of TV Pirveli, were found guilty by a court on January 12 and sentenced to seven years in prison.

The leaders of Lelo say that they will appeal this decision because, according to Badri Japaridze, there no crime has been committed.

According to Mamuka Khazaradze, where there is no justice, there is no peace. He also addressed Bidzina Ivanishvili and said that the Georgian people could not tolerate such injustice in this country.

As for Shalva Natelashvili, leader of the Labor Party, parliament terminated his mandate because of his repeated absence from parliamentary sessions, although Natelashvili states that such claims are unfounded.

Natelashvili decided to enter parliament on February 10, after a parliamentary boycott but was unable to attend this week’s plenary session because he got infected with Covid-19.

“It is a shame when you have such a corrupt government run by one Russian oligarch. A country is hopeless when the government has no purpose and, therefore, no plan. The only thing that’s driving them is the desire to maintain personal well-being”, Mamuka Khazaradze wrote on his personal Facebook page.

According to Badri Japaridze, the first time he was ousted by a coup [Badri Japaridze was a member of the Supreme Council of Georgia of the first convocation and an ally of the first president, Zviad Gamsakhurdia}, and the second – by the ‘captured’ state.

“But, of course, this is the result of what is happening in our country. The state is captured. Therefore, the decisions that are made are unfair, illegal, and serve against the interests of the people”, says Japaridze.

The President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili also responded to the termination of the mandates of the opposition MPs.

“Due to the internal and external challenges [ that we are facing] today, I do not agree with the termination of mandates of the MPs!”, President wrote on Facebook.

Georgian Parliament terminated mandates of opposition MPs

Most read

1

Matsonigate: Armenian-Georgian dispute over traditional yogurt

2

Is Russia actually preparing to invade Ukraine?

3

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

4

Foreigners urged to leave Ukraine as US sounds alarm on anticipated Russian invasion

5

Georgia has 11th highest Covid death rate in the world in a week. Azerbaijan comes 80th, Armenia - 94th

6

Spy scandal in Yerevan: Azerbaijani intelligence recruits Armenian servicemen on social media

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews