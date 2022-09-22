fbpx
Georgia

Georgian Oppositionists Urge Authorities to Condemn Russia-Planned "Referenda"

Georgian Oppositionists against Russian “referenda”

Part of the parliamentary opposition has called on the government to condemn so-called referenda planned by Russia on the occupied territory of Ukraine and issue an official statement.

Deputies Teon Akubardia, Khatia Dekanoidze, Tamar Kordzaia, Khatuna Samnidze, Ana Tsitlidze and Anna Buchukuri held a briefing and called on the government to make a statement on Ukraine as soon as possible. They appealed to the President and Parliament of Georgia.

According to the deputies, Georgia is also facing annexation of the occupied territories and a similar referendum could be made about Georgia.

“We believe that, based on the national interests of Georgia, the official government of Georgia should immediately condemn the holding of so-called referendums, especially with part of Georgia being occupied by Russia,” Teona Akubardia said.

On the morning of September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed Russian citizens and announced a partial mobilization.

As many as 300,000 people may be called up, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

On September 23-27 Russia plans to hold “referenda” in the occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions of Ukraine on the accession of these territories to Russia.

