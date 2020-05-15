Georgian opposition party demands curfew cancellation in constitutional court

The Georgian Constitutional Court has accepted the lawsuit of the opposition party Girchi, demanding the cancellation of the curfew imposed in Georgia in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

The court will also consider the party’s suit to declare the government’s decree on quarantining the city of Marneuli unconstitutional.

As of May 14, 667 cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Georgia. 246 people are in quarantine, and 394 people are monitored in hospitals. Of those infected with coronavirus, 372 recovered and 12 died.

“Such restrictions are unfair and ineffective. There is no connection between the ban on moving at night and the prevention of the virus,” said Levan Jgerenaia, a member of the Girchi party.

If the court declares the curfew unconstitutional, all fines for its violation will be canceled.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Georgia was confirmed on February 26, 2020. On March 21, a state of emergency was declared in Georgia, and from March 31, a general quarantine regime. Curfew is valid throughout Georgia from 21:00 to 6:00.

