Georgian opposition party collects signatures for a petition in support of Ukraine

Georgian opposition’s Petition in support of Ukraine

Georgian opposition Droa party has created an alternative petition in support of Ukraine, which has already been distributed on social medias and anyone can sign it. According to party leader Elene Khoshtaria, signatures will be collected from today on the street.

The ruling Georgian Dream party and the opposition worked together on a draft parliamentary resolution in support of Ukraine, but failed to agree on the content of the statement. This was due to the fact that the text prepared by the ruling party does not mention Russia.

The petition prepared by Droa emphasizes that the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and Georgia, including the violation of its territorial integrity and the arming of separatist regions, is a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international relations, undermining security and stability throughout Europe.

“We also declare that membership in the North Atlantic Alliance is the sovereign right of the state and any attempts to limit this right by military-political means are categorically unacceptable. We believe that preventing Russian military intervention in Ukraine should be the main concern of the international community.

The petition states that in the current situation, ensuring the national security of Ukraine is vital for the national security of Georgia, and is also a necessary prerequisite for ensuring lasting peace on the European continent.

“We express our solidarity with the friendly Ukrainian people who could be seriously harmed by any possible military escalation”, the petition reads.

On November 21, 2021, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that Russia was preparing for a possible attack on the east and south of Ukraine in January-February 2022. According to intelligence, 92,000 Russian troops had been deployed along borders of Ukraine.

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov called the information about the threat of an attack on Ukraine an artificially created hysteria. According to him, it is Kiev that wants to start hostilities to liberate the occupied territories.

However, on December 18, Moscow changed its rhetoric. Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that if the West does not take the “security guarantees” (including Ukraine’s refusal to join NATO) offered by Moscow seriously, then Russia will resort to a “military-technical alternative”.

Russian-American security talks were held for the first time on January 10 in Geneva, but, according to the general opinion of experts, no significant breakthrough was made.