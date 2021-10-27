Georgian NGOs and politicians demand Saakashvili to be transferred to hospital

NGOs and politicians demand Saakashvili to be hospitalised

19 Georgian non-governmental organizations, as well as the opposition Lelo, Droa and Khalkhistvis political parties are demanding the transfer of the third President of Georgia to a multidisciplinary civic clinic. Mikhail Saakashvili, who is currently imprisoned and has declared a hunger strike.

They urge the government to take into account the recommendations of the Ombudsman of Georgia.

The non-governmental organizations that signed the statement believe that the government must ensure hospitalization with high standards of protection of the right to life, health and personal safety.

According to them, a multifunctional group of doctors recommended that Saakashvili be hospitalized in a hospital with appropriate personnel and medical equipment, while Public Defender Nino Lomjaria concluded that the hospital in colony No. 18 did not meet these standards. In addition, in her opinion, the placement of Mikhail Saakashvili in institution No. 18 carries risks for his safety.

The Droa party also issued a statement. It says that the former president should immediately be transferred to a civic clinic.

“Georgian Dream [Georgia’s ruling party], instead of taking care of the prisoner’s health, makes dirty, slanderous and cynical statements against the Ombudsman and rules out the possibility of transferring Saakashvili to a civic clinic”, the statement reads.

Droa also notes that the government is lying when it claims that only the prison hospital is used to treat prisoners, because in 2020, 585 prisoners were transferred to civilian hospitals, which once again shows that Mikheil Saakashvili is facing personal revenge from the Georgian Dream”.

The party calls on the diplomatic corps accredited in Georgia, international and local non-governmental organizations to use all levers to protect Mikheil Saakashvili’s right to health and life.

Anna Dolidze, leader of the Khalkhistvis party, advises Saakashvili’s United National Movement to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. According to her, the Strasbourg court will consider the case and decide whether Saakashvili should be taken to a civilian clinic.

“It is necessary to use the Strasbourg procedure outlined in Article 39, this is a temporary measure, it has already been applied in the past”, Dolidze said.

The Lelo party also issued a statement about Saakashvili, which says the government must be well aware of the importance of keeping the incarcerated president alive.

“Unfortunately, the Georgian government is showing inexplicable stubbornness and intends to transfer Mikhail Saakashvili to the republican prison hospital, where, in the event of an emergency, there will be no proper conditions for Saakashvili’s treatment and no guarantees of his safety. The risk of a serious decline of his health condition increases every day. We demand an immediate transfer of Mikhail Saakashvili to a well-equipped civilian clinic, where his life and safety will be guaranteed. The state is responsible for the life and health of every prisoner”, the statement reads.

Rally of Mikhail Saakashvili’s supporters near the Rustavi prison

● Former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili has been on hunger strike for 26 days. A few days ago, a group of doctors visited the prison and recommended preventive hospitalization in a multifunctional medical facility. But Georgia’s Justice Minister stated that if the third president’s health deteriorates, he would be transferred to a prison hospital.

● The prison clinic meets the criteria of a general hospital and can support the health of a prisoner on a hunger strike, says Justice Minister Rati Bregadze.

● The Special Representative of the Public Defender has assessed the conditions of the prison hospital where the third president is to be transferred.

● Public Defender of Georgia Nino Lomjaria stated that the conditions in the prison hospital does not fully comply with the conclusions and recommendations of the group of doctors and that there are some security risks associated with it.

● Cardiologist Zurab Pagava left the council of doctors created to monitor the condition of Mikhail Saakashvili. The doctor said that the reason for leaving the council was the deterioration of Saakashvili’s health.