Mamulashvili answers Rosoborona: All Georgian Legion fighters in Ukraine alive

Georgian Legion fighters in Ukraine

The commander of the Georgian Legion in Ukraine, Mamuka Mamulashvili, reacted to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to which about 60 fighters of the Georgian Legion were killed in an attack by the Russian army on April 21. According to Mamulashvili, all of them survived and the statement is disinformation.

The Georgian Legion is a Ukrainian military unit consisting of Georgian volunteers and professional soldiers. The Legion was created after the Russian invasion of Eastern Ukraine in 2014.



In February 2016, the Georgian Legion officially became part of the 25th motorized rifle battalion of Ukraine and is currently part of the Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.



The Georgian Legion consists of about 2,000 volunteers.

“In spite of the Iskander maelstrom, this is again false. All fighters of the Georgian Legion are alive and feel well [ … ] One of the targets of the Russian Armed Forces is the Georgian Legion,” Mamulashvili said.

The Legion has not written anything about this in the last few days. No new information about the death of Georgian volunteers from Ukraine has been received.