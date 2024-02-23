Political analyst Paata Zakareishvili gave his assessment of the visit and meetings of Georgia‘s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze in Brussels. According to him, the only “Euro-Pharisaic” party in Europe is the “Georgian Dream,” which “says one thing and does another.” As Zakareishvili stated on the “Free Studio” program on PalitraNews channel, Europeans know that Georgia won’t succeed with just talk; it will need to work.

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze made his first visit to Brussels. After the eighth meeting of the Association council Georgia-EU, vice-president of the European commission Josep Borrell stated that this year will be a “very serious” test for Georgian democracy.

“The Association council Georgia-EU is extremely important for the relations between Georgia and the European Union, which once again underscores our historic achievement – Georgia’s attainment of candidate status for the EU,” stated the prime minister of Georgia. Irakli Kobakhidze met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels as well. During the joint press conference, Stoltenberg emphasized that any threat of annexation of Georgia’s occupied territories is unacceptable. According to him, it is important for Georgia to continue and expand internal reforms, as well as to defend democratic values.

“The ‘Georgian Dream’ has not contributed in the slightest to obtaining candidate status in the EU; we achieved this through the heroism of our people and Ukraine – Europe granted us the status to provide us with greater protection from Russia.

It is possible that negotiations will begin with reservations, but the elections must be conducted fairly.

Some of the nine conditions may not be met, but the elections will outweigh everything. If the elections are catastrophically falsified, it will be very difficult for Europeans to start negotiations with us.

Kobakhidze made very hypocritical statements. And I disagree with almost everything, except for the fact that the success achieved as a result of work not done by them, candidate status in the EU, was assigned to them; they attributed it to themselves, any corrupt ruler would have done the same.

The most unacceptable and disgraceful thing here is that the authorities claim that there is no polarization in Georgian society. After all, they did not allow the president to participate in the celebration of the country’s candidate status for EU membership.

Why didn’t they invite (former president) Giorgi Margvelashvili to this celebration? Why didn’t they even mention (former president) Mikheil Saakashvili? These leaders made their contribution to Georgia’s candidate status. If there is no polarization, then why aren’t they mentioned? After all, it was a nationwide celebration, not an event of the ruling party. So, of course, polarization exists in all their actions, especially regarding the president.”

Paata Zakareishvili on Irakli Kobakhidze