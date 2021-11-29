Georgian Church: it is unacceptable for clergymen to prevent believers from getting vaccinated



Georgian Church commented on vaccination

The Patriarchate of Georgia issued a statement regarding vaccination, saying that it is unacceptable for clergymen to prohibit believers from being vaccinated for religious reasons or to restrict their right to receive the sacrament because of vaccination.

The Patriarchate of the Georgian Orthodox Church has also stated that the church cannot support “forced vaccination”.

“In connection with the radical position taken recently by some clergymen, we repeat that the vaccine has no religious significance. Thus, it is unacceptable for a cleric to forbid believers for religious reasons from performing this procedure, or to restrict the sacrament because they were vaccinated. With regard to this method of treatment, it is completely unacceptable for a Christian to also spread rude and offensive calls. The ban on wearing a mask during worship by clergymen also contradicts the decision of the Holy Synod”, the statement said.

According to the Georgian church, everyone should have the opportunity to make a free choice, because “this is an inviolable right given by God and must be protected”.

“Once again we appeal to the clergy with a request that their vaccination actions do not go beyond the decision of the Synod. In case of arbitrariness, the parish can apply to the Patriarchate of Georgia”, the message says.

Georgian Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze met with the Patriarch on March 18 and talked with him about vaccinations, however, expectations that the Georgian Orthodox Church would take part in the vaccination process did not materialize.

“The Patriarchate has taken a position of non-participation in the promotion of vaccination, but they will welcome and support any reasonable decision based on the safety of our citizens, they will welcome and support”, the Minister of Health said at the time.

The head of the National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze appealed to the Holy Synod and asked him to help the vaccination process in Georgia. People often trust clergy more than doctors, so their role in this process is very important, Gamkrelidze said.

Among the members of the Holy Synod, only Vladyka Ananias responded to Gamkrelidze’s request. According to him, vaccination is necessary.

Currently, only a small part of the clergy speaks about the need for vaccination. Out of the members of the Synod, only Melkisedek Khachidze and Dimitri Shiolashvili took root.

The Diocese of Poti and Khobi was the only Orthodox diocese in Georgia that did not openly support anti-vaccination sentiments. On September 1, they issued a statement saying that calls from clerics against vaccination were unacceptable.

Most of the Catholic priests, nuns and deacons of Georgia have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. As of August 10, 35 out of 47 Catholic clergymen in Georgia received at least one dose of the vaccine.