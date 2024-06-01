fbpx
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Foreign agents' law in Georgia

Georgian activists urge the EU to sanction supporters of the "foreign agents" law

EU sanctions on the “foreign agents” law in Georgia

Georgian activists have petitioned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, calling for sanctions against those responsible for the adoption of the “foreign agents” law in Georgia.

The petition specifically demands sanctions against individuals involved in drafting and passing the law and those responsible for violent actions against activists.

What is written in the petition?

“The Georgian Dream party and the government of Georgia, with the support of corrupt judges, intend to implement the ‘foreign agents’ law, which restricts democracy and individual rights in Georgia.

It is crucial to pressure these politicians to withdraw this law and keep the country on its European path! Georgians consider themselves Europeans and want to become closer to the European Union.

The violence and political repression organized by the Georgian Dream and the government in recent weeks should not go unanswered. The Georgian Dream party is turning Georgia into a nightmare!

Sanctions should be imposed on Bidzina Ivanishvili, Irakli Kobakhidze, Irakli Garibashvili, Kakha Kaladze, Mamuka Mdinaradze, Anri Okhanashvili, Zviad Harazishvili, Shalva Papuashvili, the Georgian Dream party, the Murusidze judicial clan, and all 84 members of parliament who supported the ‘Russian law’ on May 28, 2024. Sanctions should also target government members who play a crucial role in protecting human rights in Georgia.

Measures such as travel restrictions and asset freezes can send a clear signal against this law and their undemocratic actions,” the petition states.

