Georgia to lift most of Covid-19 restrictions on March 1

Covid restrictions will be lifted in Georgia



In Georgia, the majority of existing Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted starting from March 1. This decision was made by the Coordinating Council, despite the fact that as of February 22, up to 15,000 new cases were confirmed in the country and 45 people died.

According to the Deputy Minister of Health of Georgia Tamar Gabunia, the peak of the Omicron wave has passed in the country and the situation is “stabilizing”.

While commenting on the lifting of restrictions, the head of the Center for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, said that “the whip does not always work and sometimes self-awareness is better”.

According to him, the mandatory mask-wearing rule will remain in force:

“If we had a total vaccination rate of over 80%, the council would be free to deliberate lifting mandatory mask-wearing rule”.

Rules for entering the country:

● Citizens of any country will be able to enter Georgia from March 1 if they have a PCR test or are fully vaccinated;

● Georgian citizens without a negative PCR test result who underwent an 8-day self-isolation upon return to the country will now be in isolation for five days.

Easing internal regulations:

● Previously, up to six people could sit at one table in a closed space, but from March 1, this number will be increased to ten people.

● Restrictions on the maximum number of guests have been removed, which means that social events will be allowed, including birthdays, weddings and other parties.

● From March 1, quarantine spaces ( the so-called Covid hotels) will be canceled.

● The obligation to thermally screen visitors and install deco-barriers will be canceled.

● Hotels will be able to serve guests on a buffet basis.

● From March 4, clubs will be allowed to operate, but will only be able to use 60% of the event space.

● From March 15, conferences, seminars and trainings will be allowed without any restrictions, restrictions on the presence of up to 70 people will be lifted.

● On February 27, an international rugby match between Georgia and Russia will take place. According to the decision, 50% of the audience will be admitted to the event.