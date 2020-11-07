Georgia: Shots fired near the residence of the oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili. One man detained

Shots were fired in the Mtatsminda area in the capital of Georgia, in a tunnel near the business center of Bidzina Ivanishvili. Law enforcement officials found several cartridges in the neighborhood. Right now the area is enclosed by a yellow ribbon.



“I heard a shot and saw a car passing by. There was no other car, it was a white Toyota Camry with tinted windows. It looked very much like a government car. The investigation will find out who it was, but it is obvious that their goal was to intimidate people,” one of the eyewitnesses told Mtavari TV.

According to activists who were protesting election results in front of the oligarch’s business center, the shots were fired right when they were carrying out their rally.



Besik Gazdeliani, a member of the opposition United National Movement party, told reporters that shots were fired in the business center about five times to intimidate the activists.



“Someone shot – it was probably a supporter of the Georgian Dream. A car passed by. We could not see who it was, but it was certainly captured by cameras that are present here at every turn. Someone fired about five shots to intimidate the protesters,” Besik Gazdeliani said.



Two hours after the incident, the police detained one person. This is a citizen of Georgia born in 1983, who was previously convicted of robbery.

He is accused of illegal acquisition, possession and bearing of firearms.

The crime is punishable by 3-7 years in prison.