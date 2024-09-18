Georgia denies political asylum to Azerbaijani journalist

Afghan Sadigov was denied asylum in Georgia

The Georgian Migration Department has refused to grant political asylum to Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadygov. His lawyer, Dimitri Nozadze, announced that Sadygov will challenge the decision in court upon receiving the official documentation.

“Sadygov has received the rejection from the Migration Department in Azerbaijani. We anticipate receiving a detailed explanation in Georgian, outlining the reasons for the denial. Following this, we plan to file a lawsuit in the city court to contest the Migration Department’s refusal to grant international protection,” said Nozadze.

If Sadygov is extradited to Azerbaijan, it would not be an unprecedented case. Investigative journalist Afgan Mukhtarli, who faced persecution by the regime of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and lived in Tbilisi with his family, was abducted by unknown individuals from Tbilisi in 2017 and taken to Azerbaijan, where he was convicted on multiple charges.

Azel.Tv’s chief editor, Afgan Sadygov, was detained in Tbilisi on August 3. He said that he had been earlier prevented from leaving Georgia at the Tbilisi Airport and was told he could only return to Azerbaijan.

The following day, Sadygov was sentenced to three months in an extradition detention facility. The city court’s decision was later upheld by the appellate court.

According to Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, Sadygov has been wanted by Azerbaijan since 2024 for crimes involving “threats and extortion.” The Azerbaijani citizen was detained by the Ministry’s Central Criminal Police Department.

Who is Afgan Sadygov?

Afgan Sadygov has been arrested twice in Azerbaijan – in 2016 and 2020, respectively, and claims political persecution in his home country.

The journalist, who considers himself a former political prisoner, has been living in Tbilisi for seven months. He came to Georgia for medical treatment a year and a half ago, stating that a prolonged hunger strike in prison had deteriorated his health.

“After treatment, Sadygov returned home. He said the Azerbaijani authorities began creating problems for him again. He faced intimidation and pressure, prompting him to move to Tbilisi. The journalist believes that returning to Azerbaijan is unsafe for him,” media report.

Afgan Sadygov was listed among journalists whose release was demanded by the Committee to Protect Journalists in 2019.