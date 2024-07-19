fbpx
Azerbaijani journalist barred from leaving Georgia

According to “Radio Liberty,” Afgan Sadigov, the founder and chief editor of the Azerbaijani media outlet azel.tv, who resides in Georgia, was stopped at Tbilisi airport on July 17 and prevented from flying to Turkey with his family. Border guards stated that there was “some issue” with his passport, and therefore, he could only return to Azerbaijan.

The journalist believes this is yet another political order from Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, whom he criticizes.

Afgan Sadigov told “Radio Liberty” that he was imprisoned twice in Azerbaijan for political reasons. Seven months ago, he moved to Georgia, and it is unsafe for him to return to Azerbaijan.

Afgan Sadigov was included in the list of journalists whose release was demanded by the American organization Committee to Protect Journalists in 2019.

It should be recalled that on January 12, 2023, Azerbaijani opposition journalist Seymour Hazi, who also actively criticizes Ilham Aliyev, was denied entry into Georgia—border control refused him without any explanation.

According to journalist-political exile Afgan Mukhtarli (who was once kidnapped from Georgia and sentenced to prison in Azerbaijan), all these incidents are the result of cooperation between Georgian and Azerbaijani authorities.

