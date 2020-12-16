Georgia undecided whether restrictions will be loosened during holiday season

The Georgian Center for Disease Control opposes the lifting of restrictions meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus on December 24.

Head of the CDC Amiran Gamkrelidze says that he would “support only minimal easing of restrictions…we do not support a serious increase in mobility in the country.”

Gamkrelidze says that since the imposition of the most recent restrictions on November 28, there has been some stabilization in terms of containing the spread of the virus, but if restrictions are lifted on December 24, and shops and public places are again filled with people, this result may be annulled within just two days.

“This can give us a new peak next year and again exacerbate the situation in hospitals,” said Amiran Gamkrelidze.

He also urges the population to celebrate Christmas and New Year more modestly:

“There is no reason to calm down. Therefore, we ask everyone to spend this Christmas and New Year in a different way, there is no need for large gatherings, there is no need for big holidays and crowded parties, etc.”

Government officials, meanwhile, are making cautious statements regarding the lifting of restrictions from December 24.

It has not yet been decided what restrictions will be lifted on December 24, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said.

“Our recommendation is to watch for signs of stabilization this week and, accordingly, decide to ease restrictions,” Tamar Gabunia said.

Economy Minister Natia Turnava draws attention to the responsibility of retail chains.

It is important “to see what responsibility the networks are taking on, because from an epidemiological point of view, there are signs of stabilization and the government wants to maintain this achievement,” Turnava said, saying she will meet with representatives of non-food retail outlets in the coming days on behalf of the Prime Minister.

In recent days, the daily incidence of coronavirus in Georgia has decreased.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,487 new cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed, and another 39 people have died.

In total, 198 387 cases of the disease have been confirmed in Georgia.

Of them:

Died – 1 922

Recovered – 167 281

Active cases (i.e. now sick) – 29,158.

