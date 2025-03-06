'Georgia concerned about Sukhumi airport construction and Russian base in Ochamchire' – 63rd round of Geneva talks

Georgian Foreign Ministry on 63rd round of Geneva talks

The 63rd round of international negotiations in Geneva took place on 4–5 March, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported. During the talks, the Georgian delegation emphasized the need for Russia to fulfill its ceasefire commitments and insisted on the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees from the occupied territories to their homes.

According to the statement from the Georgian Foreign Ministry, representatives of Russia and the occupying regimes walked out of the negotiations when the issue of returning internally displaced persons and refugees was raised.

Statement from Georgian Foreign Ministry – full report

On 4–5 March 2025, the 63rd round of international negotiations in Geneva took place, with the Georgian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.

During the talks, the Georgian delegation focused on key agenda issues of the Geneva International Discussions, including the necessity for Russia to fully comply with its international obligations under the EU-mediated ceasefire agreement of 12 August 2008. The delegation also stressed the importance of ensuring the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees from the occupied territories to their homes.

Additionally, the delegation underlined the need to restore the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) in Gali without any preconditions, as well as to ensure its regular application in both Gali and Ergneti in accordance with its fundamental principles.

As part of the 63rd round of negotiations, the Georgian delegation expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied regions, the ongoing illegal militarization, the construction of an illegal Russian naval base in Ochamchire, and the operational launch of Sukhumi airport.

The Georgian side also condemned the so-called “Abkhaz separatist movement” in the occupied region. It stated that the so-called presidential elections and the Russian president’s meeting with the leader of the occupation regime represent steps toward further annexation and constitute a blatant violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

As expected, representatives of Russia and the occupying regimes walked out of the negotiations when the crucial issue of the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes was raised.

What are Geneva talks?