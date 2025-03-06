'Georgia concerned about Sukhumi airport construction and Russian base in Ochamchire' – 63rd round of Geneva talks
Georgian Foreign Ministry on 63rd round of Geneva talks
The 63rd round of international negotiations in Geneva took place on 4–5 March, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported. During the talks, the Georgian delegation emphasized the need for Russia to fulfill its ceasefire commitments and insisted on the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees from the occupied territories to their homes.
According to the statement from the Georgian Foreign Ministry, representatives of Russia and the occupying regimes walked out of the negotiations when the issue of returning internally displaced persons and refugees was raised.
Statement from Georgian Foreign Ministry – full report
On 4–5 March 2025, the 63rd round of international negotiations in Geneva took place, with the Georgian delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia.
During the talks, the Georgian delegation focused on key agenda issues of the Geneva International Discussions, including the necessity for Russia to fully comply with its international obligations under the EU-mediated ceasefire agreement of 12 August 2008. The delegation also stressed the importance of ensuring the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees from the occupied territories to their homes.
Additionally, the delegation underlined the need to restore the Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) in Gali without any preconditions, as well as to ensure its regular application in both Gali and Ergneti in accordance with its fundamental principles.
As part of the 63rd round of negotiations, the Georgian delegation expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied regions, the ongoing illegal militarization, the construction of an illegal Russian naval base in Ochamchire, and the operational launch of Sukhumi airport.
The Georgian side also condemned the so-called “Abkhaz separatist movement” in the occupied region. It stated that the so-called presidential elections and the Russian president’s meeting with the leader of the occupation regime represent steps toward further annexation and constitute a blatant violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.
As expected, representatives of Russia and the occupying regimes walked out of the negotiations when the crucial issue of the return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes was raised.
What are Geneva talks?
- Following the August 2008 war, direct dialogue between Georgia and Russia ceased. Under the EU-mediated ceasefire agreement of 12 August 2008, a decision was made to establish the Geneva International Discussions (GID), where Russia and Georgia, along with representatives from Sukhumi and Tskhinvali, as well as international organizations, discuss various humanitarian issues.
- For many years—until the Georgian Dream government launched the Abashidze-Karasin bilateral format—the Geneva talks were the only platform for negotiations between Tbilisi and Moscow.
- Four rounds of negotiations are held in Geneva each year.
- The Geneva format does not include discussions on the political aspects of the conflict, meaning the status of Abkhazia and South Ossetia is not debated.
- The discussions are structured into two working groups:
- The first group addresses security issues, including a potential non-use-of-force agreement between Russia and Georgia and the establishment of international security mechanisms in Georgia’s occupied regions.
- The second group focuses on the situation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and their right to return. It also covers broader humanitarian concerns affecting those living in the occupied territories, such as native-language education, cultural heritage protection, freedom of movement along the occupation line, healthcare access, and human rights.
- In addition to Georgia and Russia, the Geneva Talks include representatives from the United States, OSCE, the European Union, and the United Nations. Delegates from Tskhinvali and Sukhumi also participate in the discussions.