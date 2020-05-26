Georgia celebrates Independence Day - a letter from Trump and modest celebrations

This year, Georgia will be having modest celebrations in honor of the 29th anniversary of its independence.

Georgia traditionally has rather grandiose Independence Day celebrations.

Usually, Georgian-made military equipment is paraded in front of the parliament building, and new recruits take their military oath. Tbilisi closes down its main streets and holds concerts, performances, and sporting events there, while Georgian companies put up their products for sale. The same thing happens in almost every city in Georgia.

However, this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the celebrations were had to be reigned in, taking into account the recommendations of epidemiologists.

For example, the Georgian president visited the Vaziani Military Base without taking off her mask.

The main celebrations were held there, on the base, with the prime minister, speaker of the parliament, Minister of Defense and the mayor of the capital also in attendance.

The main topic of the president’s address was the invisible enemy—coronavirus.

Salome Zurabishvili announced that during this difficult time of crisis, Georgia showed the world an example of sustainability and success.

However, the war with coronavirus is not over yet, and the fight continues, she said:

“The government was able to use all instruments at its disposal in a timely and efficient manner. Epidemiologists and doctors have developed the right strategy to combat this disease.”

Zurabishvili noted that since Georgia was able to successfully cope with the coronavirus, parliamentary elections scheduled for autumn will not be postponed.

The president said that society should also be ready to overcome economic and social problems.

“During a crisis of this magnitude, a certain level of political consolidation is needed. We must also remember that in such a crisis, vulnerable groups need more support, as they suffer the most. Our success in this first battle opens up new opportunities for us,” said the president.

In his speech, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia congratulated “our Abkhaz and Ossetian brothers” on Georgian Independence Day and said: “Together we can build our country and create a successful state.”

“102 years ago, the National Council (Democratic Republic of Georgia) adopted the Act of Independence, and with this, we took a vitally important step in the further development of the country. This is a monumental day in the history of Georgia, and then on May 26, the First Republic determined the further political structure and direction of our country,” said the Prime Minister.

Trump’s Letter. Foreign friends congratulate Georgia

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia received congratulatory letters from US President Donald Trump and the Queen of England.

In his letter, Donald Trump wrote that the United States continues to provide unwavering support for Georgia on its path to joining NATO.

The US President emphasized that his country strongly supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

“The United States deeply appreciates and respects Georgia’s investment in strengthening its defense capabilities, including its significant contributions to NATO’s mission in Afghanistan, where Georgian soldiers serve together with US and NATO Forces,” reads the letter.

The letter also emphasizes the importance of strengthening democratic institutions in Georgia, the rule of law and pluralism:

“We also firmly support democratic and economic development in Georgia, which is essential to fulfill the Georgian people’s aspirations of Euro-Atlantic integration. I look forward to working with you to help Georgia consolidate its democratic institutions and embrace political pluralism, strengthen the rule of law buttressed by an independent judiciary, and diversify its economy. I extend Georgians my warmest wishes for a productive, secure, and prosperous future.”

The US Embassy in Georgia also published a video message from US Ambassador Kelly Degnan.

The diplomat stated that Georgia and the United States are connected by a strong friendship based on common values – freedom, democracy, tolerance and tireless work.

The US Embassy in Georgia also published a video message from US Ambassador Kelly Degnan congratulating Georgia on Independence Day.

Google also congratulated Georgia on Independence Day.

On May 26, Georgian citizens recognized their own flag on the main page of this search engine. The Google logo was decorated in white and red colors of the Georgian flag:

The state of emergency in Georgia was lifted on May 23, two months after it was first announced. From February 26 to today, 732 coronavirus infections have been detected in the country. More than 70 percent of them—537—have recovered, while 12 have died.

From June 15, Georgia plans to resume domestic tourism, and from July 1, plans to open its borders and receive foreign tourists.