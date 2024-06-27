fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgia in the Round of 16 of the European Championship

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia at the European Championship

In their third group stage match of the European Championship, the Georgian national football team defeated Portugal with a score of 2-0.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the first goal for Georgia in the second minute of the match.

The second goal in the match came from a penalty, scored by Georges Mikautadze. This was his third goal in Euro 2024, making him the top scorer of the tournament!

Georgia’s first match in the European Championship was against Turkey on June 18, which they lost 1-3. In their second match on June 22, they drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic, earning their first point in the tournament.

Most read

1

Azerbaijan's land borders to remain closed for another three months

2

Armenia discusses plans for holding a referendum on EU accession

3

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from June 17-21, 2024

4

DI and IRI to cease operations in Georgia due to 'foreign agents' law

5

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

6

"Armenia – a potential candidate for EU membership." Opinion from Yerevan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews