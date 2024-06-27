Georgia in the Round of 16 of the European Championship

Georgia at the European Championship

In their third group stage match of the European Championship, the Georgian national football team defeated Portugal with a score of 2-0.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the first goal for Georgia in the second minute of the match.

The second goal in the match came from a penalty, scored by Georges Mikautadze. This was his third goal in Euro 2024, making him the top scorer of the tournament!

Georgia’s first match in the European Championship was against Turkey on June 18, which they lost 1-3. In their second match on June 22, they drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic, earning their first point in the tournament.