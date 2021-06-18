ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Ganja's unique space. Video

Young blogger Khazar Gasimli visits one of Ganja’s most unique places.

What is so special about it? Find out with the JAMnews blog.

