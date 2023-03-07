fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Draft law on foreign agents in Georgia
Draft law on foreign agents in Georgia

Foreign agents bill adopted in Georgia in first reading. Rally in Tbilisi dispersed with water cannons and tear gas

messenger vk-black email copy print


Foreign agents bill adopted in first reading

The Georgian Parliament passed the first reading of a bill labeling non-governmental organizations and some media “agents of foreign influence”. 76 MPs supported the bill, and only 13 voted against it. The discussion of the scandalous bill had begun unexpectedly today, after the Georgian Dream deputies had decided to go back on the plan for it to be discussed on March 9.

A large-scale protest action is now taking place outside the building of the Georgian parliament on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. The police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds.

Protest on Rustaveli Avenue
Protest on Rustaveli Avenue
Protest on Rustaveli Avenue
Protest on Rustaveli Avenue

A briefing was held at the office of the ruling Georgian Dream party, where party leader Irakli Kobakhidze stated that there had been no attempt to disperse the rally, but that, if necessary, law enforcement officers would take all necessary actions. According to Kobakhidze, the bill is aimed only at the financial transparency of non-governmental organizations and the media.

Earlier, the American embassy in Georgia had issued a statement, condemning the bill.

“Today is a dark day for Georgia’s democracy. Parliament’s advancing of these Kremlin-inspired laws is incompatible with the people of Georgia’s clear desire for European integration and its democratic development. Pursuing these laws will damage Georgia’s relations with its strategic partners and undermine the important work of so many Georgian organizations working to help their fellow citizens. The process and the draft laws raise real questions about the ruling party’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration,” the US Embassy in Georgia said in a statement.

დღეს საქართველოს დემოკრატიისთვის შავი დღეა

Most read

1

Can Transnistria be reintegrated with Moldova? How it might work

2

The main topics of the day in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 27 February - 3 March, 2023

3

Shootout in Karabakh; casualties reported

4

Pashinyan in Germany - "The EU is one of Armenia's main partners"

5

First official contact between Baku & Khankendi - "The start of the process is encouraging"

6

Protests in Georgia against the law on foreign agents in photos

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews