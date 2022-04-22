“EU will strengthen Georgia’s security” – NDI survey findings

NDI survey in Georgia

The US National Democratic Institute (NDI) has published the results of a new sociological survey in Georgia. According to the study, more and more Georgian citizens support the restriction of economic relations with Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Moreover, the majority of Georgian citizens expect the deterioration of the economy, the strengthening of pro-Russian forces, and Russian aggression. It is also noteworthy that after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, more and more people think that the EU will strengthen the economy and security of Georgia.

The survey was commissioned by NDI and conducted by CRRC Georgia.



The fieldwork was carried out in three stages – on February 3-15 and March 9-20 by the method of selective telephone surveys, and on March 15-22 – by the focus group method.



A total of 2,036 full interviews (18% responses by AAPOR standards) were conducted between February 3rd and 15th, with an average margin of error of +/- 1.8%.



The number of interviews on March 9-20 was 2024 (18% of responses according to AAPOR standards). In this case, the average error was +/- 1.6%.



As for focus groups, online discussions were held in Tbilisi, Batumi, Telavi, Zugdidi, Akhalkalaki and Marneuli. Two groups were interviewed in each city.

NDI survey fidnings:

Expectations

According to the study, the majority of Georgian citizens expect Russian aggression, deterioration of economy and strengthening of pro-Russian forces.

It is noteworthy that young people are the most pessimistic. According to the study, the residents of Tbilisi are most concerned about the activation of pro-Russian political forces.

● 80% of respondents expect the economic situation to worsen;

● 57% expect strengthening of pro-Russian forces;

● 52% expect Russia’s military aggression against Georgia;

● 32% believe that in the current situation, Georgia’s relations with the EU will worsen.

81% of the population believes that the economic situation of their families will worsen due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to the NDI poll, 52% of the population believes that Russian military aggression against Georgia is expected next year.

War

78% of respondents in Georgia believe that Russia and Vladimir Putin are to blame for the start of the war in Ukraine.

When asked who is to blame for the war in Ukraine, 67% of respondents name Russia, 11% – Putin, 9% – the United States, Ukraine – 5%, NATO – 3%, and the EU – 2%.

European Union



According to the poll, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, more people in Georgia believe that Georgia has distanced itself from the European Union.

● 36% believe that after the start of the war in Ukraine, Georgia moved away from the EU;

● 24% believe that Georgia’s relations with the EU have not changed;

● 26% believe that Georgia is closer to the EU.

According to the study, after the start of the war, more and more people think that the EU will strengthen the economy and security of Georgia.

According to the same study, the view that Georgia should have closer relations with the EU has strengthened, while support for partnership with Russia has declined.

“Georgia is my home”

According to the NDI report, 97% of respondents are not going to leave the country and agree with the opinion that Georgia is their home.

87% believe that society has the highest level of social solidarity. 62% think that the government will make the right decisions in a crisis, 28% do not believe in it, and 9% do not know.

The authors of the study note that young people, Tbilisi residents and opposition supporters are less likely to expect the government to make the right decision during a crisis.

Visa regime for Russian citizens

To the question “Do you think that the government of Georgia should introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens?”, 66% answered positively, 23% are against it, 11% do not know, and 1% of respondents did not answer the question.

NDI emphasizes that the majority of Georgian Dream supporters – men and citizens aged 55+ do not support the introduction of a visa regime for Russian citizens.

Political parties

According to the NDI survey, the majority of respondents do not know or do not name the party closest to their views.

Only 35% of the population named a specific party:

● Georgian Dream – 22%

● United National Movement – 7%

● other parties – 6%

How the country is developing

According to the majority of society, Georgia is developing in the wrong direction:

● “The country is developing in the wrong direction” – 44%

● “Georgia does not change at all” – 17%

● “Development is going in the right direction” – 28%