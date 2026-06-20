EU Parliament urges Georgia to open Soviet archives to counter Russian propaganda

Call to open Soviet archives in Georgia

In a recent resolution on Georgia adopted by the European Parliament, it is noted that the lack of academic research and historical education about the Soviet occupation of Georgia and its long-term consequences remains a serious challenge.

According to the resolution, this gap contributes to the spread of historical manipulation and disinformation campaigns, which is why MEPs are calling on the authorities to open Soviet-era archives.

On June 17, the European Parliament adopted a resolution on Georgia that, among other things, calls for sanctions against senior officials of the ruling Georgian Dream party and its founder Bidzina Ivanishvili, the release of political prisoners, and the repeal of repressive laws. The resolution was supported by 436 MEPs, opposed by 145, and 47 abstained.

The resolution states that Russia is using the situation to its own advantage in order to weaken Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Against this backdrop, MEPs emphasize the importance of studying the Soviet occupation period, documenting historical facts, and informing the public.

According to the resolution, particular attention should be given to preserving the history of Soviet political repression, mass killings, and resistance to the Soviet-Russian occupation, as well as how these events are reflected in collective memory.

The resolution highlights the role of independent historians, researchers, and civil society organizations in this process, and specifically mentions the Georgian organization “SovLab” (the Laboratory for the Study of the Soviet Past).

MEPs also express concern over the systematic restriction of access to state archives related to repression and crimes committed during the Soviet occupation period.

The resolution calls on the Georgian authorities to ensure full, transparent, and non-discriminatory access to Soviet-era archives for scholars, researchers, and civil society organizations.

What is SovLab?

“SovLab” (the Laboratory for the Study of the Soviet Past) is a Georgian non-governmental research organization founded in 2010. Its main goal is to study Georgia’s Soviet past, including repression, occupation, and the legacy of the totalitarian system, as well as to raise public awareness of these issues.

The organization works in several areas:

Researching Soviet-era archives and documents

Collecting and documenting the stories of victims of Soviet repression

Preparing educational projects, exhibitions, and publications

Promoting knowledge of the Soviet occupation and anti-Soviet resistance

Preserving historical memory and countering disinformation

One of SovLab’s best-known areas of work is research on Soviet repression, the 1924 uprising, independence movements, and victims of the Soviet regime. The organization has also taken part in developing the concept for a Museum of Repressed Writers.

In European Parliament resolutions, SovLab is repeatedly mentioned as an important part of independent historical research and civil society working on the study of the Soviet past.

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