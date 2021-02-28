ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia

Entry into Georgia open to Azerbaijan, Armenia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus

Entry into Georgia will be open to travelers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus starting March 1 if they can present proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result.

The PCR test must have been completed no later than 72 hours before arrival. Under these conditions, one can freely enter without going into quarantine or self-isolation.

However, then it is necessary to do a second PCR test at one’s own expense within three days of entering Georgia.

In case of violation, a fine of 2,000 lari [about $600] will be imposed.

Travel across the land border to Georgia is still open only for those who arrive on a business visit and have a business invitation, as well as for those who are married to a citizen of Georgia.

The same rules for entering Georgia have been in effect since early February for citizens of the European Union, Israel, Switzerland, the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

