ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Elections in Georgia: first violations

messenger vk-black email copy print

The International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), a non-governmental organization that monitors the country’s elections, has released its first assessment of the local self-government elections in Georgia on October 2.

According to observers, almost a quarter of polling stations were not ready for the start of voting at 08:00 which is a significant deterioration compared to the corresponding data as of 2017.

The organization’s observers were allowed to enter almost all polling stations and observe without restrictions, but their right to observe the process at some polling stations was limited.

ISFED writes that in the immediate vicinity of the polling stations there are so-called coordinators who keep a register of voters arriving at the polling station.

It is also noteworthy that campaign materials can be seen within 25 meters of some polling stations. In some cases, there were violations of voting procedures.

The voting procedure began at 08:00 and will last all day. Polling stations will be closed at 20:00. All this time, advertising and campaigning of political parties is prohibited.

43 electoral subjects were registered for the October 2 elections. The candidate with more than 50% of the vote in the mayoral election wins. At the same time, as a result of the electoral reform, a threshold of 40% is applied for the election of majority city councilors.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews