“ECHR does not consider Baku’s arguments credible” – Armenian lawyer

ECHR rejects Azerbaijan’s claims

The European Court of Human Rights sent an urgent notice to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe on the need to monitor Azerbaijan regarding the unblocking of the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.

Specialist in international law Ara Ghazaryan explains that the Committee of Ministers’ notice means that “the arguments presented by Azerbaijan in this case were not considered reliable by the court.”

On December 14, Armenia applied to the European Court of Human Rights with a demand that interim measures against Azerbaijan be taken and that they be obliged to unblock the Lachin corridor. On December 21, the ECHR partially granted Armenia’s request, obliging Baku to “ensure the movement of seriously ill people in need of medical care, and left on the road without shelter or without means of subsistence, through the Lachin corridor.” The next day Azerbaijan applied to the European Court with a demand that this decision reversed, and even to apply measures against Armenia: “Take all measures aimed at treating people in need of emergency medical care in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed.” According to international law expert Ara Ghazaryan, Baku decided to make a mirror demand, but it is not clear since it does not specify who they mean — the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh or Azerbaijani environmental activists.

The Office of the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Affairs reports that Armenia regularly provides the European Court with updated information on the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The European Court, taking into account the arguments presented by the parties, rejected the claims of Azerbaijan in full, leaving the decision of December 21, 2022 in force,” the office of the representative of Armenia on international legal issues said in a statement.

Thus, Baku’s demand that the previous decision of the ECtHR be canceled and interim measures be taken against Armenia was rejected.

Comment

According to Ara Ghazaryan, the notification sent by the ECtHR to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe means that the court did not consider the arguments presented by Baku to be reliable.

According to the lawyer, this will be followed by the initiation of a case by the Committee of Ministers and the adoption of a political document in the form of an interim resolution:

“The Committee of Ministers will offer Azerbaijan to provide clarifications. If they do not satisfy the committee, the final document will be a decision that Azerbaijan is not in compliance with the decision of the European Court in this case.”

