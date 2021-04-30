How the pandemic has changed Georgia's Easter celebrations

Easter is one of the most important religious holidays in Georgia. There are traditions and customs without which Easter could not be celebrated by any Georgian family, including the less religious ones.

However, this year, due to the outbreak of the global pandemic, many of the rules will change:

● As per the new rules, during the liturgies in churches people must keep their distance and wear masks;

● On Easter night, from May 1 to May 2, the curfew will only be partially lifted.

● Instead of the usual 21:00-05:00 curfew, a curfew between 23:00- 4:00 will be in effect, in order to cover the duration of the Easter services in the churches.

● Public transport will not be operating from May 3 – 12.

●The most important ban, which caused great dissatisfaction among the Georgian people is the prohibition of visiting cemeteries during Easter – a tradition that is always upheld in the country.

This year marks the second Easter celebrated amidst the global pandemic. Last year, Georgia met Easter in full lockdown, however, there was no ban on visiting church – people were wearing masks and kept their distance:

Believers in protective masks keep their distance near the church during the Orthodox Easter service. April 18, 2020 Marneuli, REUTERS / Irakli Gedenidze

Marneuli, Georgia, April 12, 2020. REUTERS / Irakli Gedenidze

