ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

How the pandemic has changed Georgia's Easter celebrations

messenger vk-black email copy print

Easter is one of the most important religious holidays in Georgia. There are traditions and customs without which Easter could not be celebrated by any Georgian family, including the less religious ones.  

However, this year, due to the outbreak of the global pandemic, many of the rules will change:

● As per the new rules, during the liturgies in churches people must keep their distance and wear masks;

● On Easter night, from May 1 to May 2, the curfew will only be partially lifted.

● Instead of the usual 21:00-05:00 curfew, a curfew between  23:00- 4:00 will be in effect, in order to cover the duration of the Easter services in the churches.

● Public transport will not be operating from May 3 – 12.

●The most important ban, which caused great dissatisfaction among the Georgian people is the prohibition of visiting cemeteries during Easter – a tradition that is always upheld in the country. 

This year marks the second Easter celebrated amidst the global pandemic. Last year, Georgia met Easter in full lockdown, however, there was no ban on visiting church – people were wearing masks and kept their distance:

Believers in protective masks keep their distance near the church during the Orthodox Easter service. April 18, 2020 Marneuli, REUTERS / Irakli Gedenidze
Marneuli, Georgia, April 12, 2020. REUTERS / Irakli Gedenidze
Marneuli, Georgia, April 12, 2020. REUTERS / Irakli Gedenidze
Marneuli, Georgia, April 12, 2020. REUTERS / Irakli Gedenidze

Most read

1

A scandal around 10-year-old girl in Azerbaijan

2

How likely is a union agreement between Azerbaijan and Turkey? - commentary from Baku

3

The future of Georgia Project: Georgia’s unfinished search for its place in Europe

4

China's Sinopharm vaccine approved in Georgia but public reluctant to vaccinate

5

Experts on the meaning behind Biden's statement on the Armenian genocide

6

10 challenges associated with introduction of inclusive education

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews