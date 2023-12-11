fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict
Georgian-Abkhaz conflict

Sukhumi confirms death of Georgian citizen Temur Karbaia in Gali - Georgian Security Service

messenger vk-black email copy print

Death of Georgian citizen in Gali

The Georgian Security Service claims that Sukhumi has confirmed the death of a Georgian citizen, but the occupation regime has not confirmed any details regarding his arrest or death.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili reacted to this and the public defender demanded an investigation.

What happened

A citizen of Georgia, 43-year-old Temur Karbaia, died as a result of violence by local police in Gali, a Georgian neighborhood of Abkhazia, as reported by Georgian media with reference to members of Karbaia’s family.

According to reports, police stopped Karbaia to check his documents, and then detained and severely beat him. Hen was taken to a Sukhumi hospital where he died on the night of December 9 as a result of his injuries.

According to relatives, the body of the deceased had multiple bodily injuries, such as bruises and fractures.

“He has bruises all over. He has broken ribs, other bones, abrasions on his sides… He was beaten yesterday, After that he was in a coma and died last night at the hospital… We don’t know anything else yet. I don’t know if there was an autopsy or not, if an investigation has been launched, we don’t know that either. He was walking down the street and was arrested. That’s all we know. He was beaten by three people,” Karbaia’s sister-in-law, who lives in Zugdidi (western Georgia), told a Radio Liberty correspondent.

Temur Kerbaia. Photo: Facebook

Georgia’s state security service says it is investigating the circumstances of the incident and a hotline involving the EU observer mission has also been activated.

“In connection with the incident, a hotline has been activated with the involvement of the EU observer mission. According to the information disseminated, the representatives of the occupation regime confirmed the fact of death of the Georgian citizen, but did not confirm the attempt of his illegal arrest. Proceeding from the fact that the processes developed in the depth of the occupied territory, i.e. in the occupied town of Gali, the process of gathering additional information is underway,” the SGB report reads.

Comment by the President of Georgia

The country’s President Salome Zurabishvili reacted to the fact of Karbai’s death on social network X:

According to Public Defender Levan Iosseliani, on December 10, when the International Day for the Protection of Human Rights is celebrated, information about the alleged violation of the rights of a Georgian citizen by the occupation forces was once again circulated.

Iosseliani puts the responsibility on Russia:

“Temur Karbaia, a citizen of Georgia in the occupied Gali district, was arrested by the so-called occupation regime. The police officers allegedly insulted and beat him, as a result of which the Georgian citizen died immediately after being brought to the hospital. The Russian Federation bears responsibility for the alleged violation of the right to life of a Georgian citizen, as it is it that exercises control over the occupied territory.”

The Public Defender calls on the Georgian authorities, as well as all international human rights and monitoring organizations, to make maximum efforts to ensure an effective investigation, punish the perpetrators, and hold the Russian Federation accountable:

“Unfortunately, the occupation regime still leaves unpunished those responsible for the murder of four Georgian citizens – David Basharuli, Gigi Otkhozoria, Archil Tatunashvili and Irakli Kvaratskhelia. The murder of a Georgian citizen in the occupied territory near the village of Kirbali a month ago has not yet been investigated. Against the above background, the involvement of international organizations and the international community as a whole is particularly important to prevent alleged violations of the right to life, as impunity for such acts puts the lives of Georgian citizens at particular risk.”

Death of Georgian citizen in Gali

Most read

1

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 4-8 December, 2023

2

"A deal between Washington and Baku". On the joint statement of Armenia and Azerbaijan

3

"Armenia does not yet have the resources to challenge Russia." Opinion

4

For the first time: a joint statement by Armenia and Azerbaijan "to achieve long-awaited peace in the region"

5

"You can't invade Armenia's territory". Response of the Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia to Aliyev

6

Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement: Opinion from Yerevan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews