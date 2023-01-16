Death of Buba Kikabidze

Vakhtang Kikabidze, Georgian film actor, pop singer, screenwriter, film director and songwriter, has died at the age of 84.

Since 2020 Kikabidze has been a member of the Georgian Parliament for the United National Movement party. After the war in August 2008 Buba Kikabidze refused to work in Russia and had not been to Moscow since.

Kikabidze was born on July 19, 1938 in Tbilisi. In 1959-1965 he studied at Tbilisi State University and in 1961-1963 at the Institute of Foreign Languages.

Since 1959 he had performed for the Philharmonic. Kikabidze sang in the ensembles Dielo and Rero, and in 1967 he was a soloist of the Orera vocal and instrumental ensemble.

Kikabidze acted in many films, including Gia (“Meeting in the Mountains”), Benjamin Glonti (“Do not Cry”, 1968), Georgy Mikeladze (“I am an Investigator”, 1971), and Pavle (“Melodies of the Verian Quarters”, 1973). One of his most famous roles was as Valiko Mizandari (“Mimino”, 1977). Kikabidze was also a director and screenwriter — “Be healthy, dear” (1981) and “Real men and others” (1985).

The Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia expressed its condolences to his family and friends.

“It is difficult to find words that will ease the pain of losing a loved one. A legendary man, a great friend of Ukraine and the entire Ukrainian people, Vakhtang (Buba) Kikabidze died at the age of 84. A sincere, sensitive and benevolent person who has always supported Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression has passed away.

But his sincere deeds and bright memory will remain in this world. At this tragic moment, the entire staff of the embassy shares the pain of the heavy loss of relatives, friends and all of Georgia and bows with deep sorrow. Eternal memory… Forever in our hearts your charming voice, smile and your songs, our dear Buba,” the embassy said in a statement.

Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential administration of Ukraine, wrote on Twitter:

“Georgian actor and singer Vakhtang Kikabidze has died at the age of 84. Vakhtang was a great friend of Ukraine. Rest in peace, man of light.”

Georgian actor and singer Vakhtang Kikabidze died at 84. Vakhtang was a great friend of Ukraine. Rest in peace man of light. pic.twitter.com/U5Fk8wzefL — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) January 15, 2023

“After 2008, when Russia invaded Georgia, he stopped performing in Russia.

He always supported Ukraine, openly condemned Putin and hated everything connected with the Russian world,” said Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.

Death of Buba Kikabidze