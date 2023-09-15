fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia - EU

Georgian PM: If we are not given candidate status, it will be an injustice that we will not tolerate

messenger vk-black email copy print

De-oligarchization plan


Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the government has approved the action plan on de-oligarchization, which is among the 12 recommendations of the European Union. According to him, if Georgia is denied EU candidate status, “it will be a great injustice that we will not tolerate”.

At the government meeting, Garibashvili said that everything necessary will be done from their side and Georgia deserves candidate status, especially compared to countries like Ukraine and Moldova:

“We know very well what is happening in these countries, so we are not begging anyone, but asking for a deserved status, especially considering the geopolitical reality in our region and on the European continent, and taking into account the results and achievements our team has achieved.”

According to the press service of the Georgian government, the de-oligarchization plan includes 7 different items, including anti-corruption and anti-monopoly directions, issues of money laundering and media pluralism to be implemented in the judicial system.

On September 14, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhei said that the Georgian government had implemented only 3 out of 12 EU recommendations, namely on gender equality and violence against women, on taking into account the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and on the transparency of the nomination process for the position of ombudsman. Varhei emphasized that every minute is important now, as the European Commission will present its final report on the country’s progress in October.

Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze called the “3 out of 12” assessment a manipulation.

On June 17, 2022, the European Commission prepared an opinion on granting candidate status to Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova. Ukraine and Moldova were granted the status, while Georgia was ordered to first implement a 12-point recommendation plan. The Georgian government is currently working on the implementation of this plan. Whether Georgia will be granted candidate status will become clear in December 2023.

Most read

1

Armenian-American military exercises: Russia's reaction and response from Armenia

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live

3

"There is a risk of internal clashes": on elections in unrecognized NKR

4

1000 packages for 120 thousand people in blockade: Russia's aid to unrecognized NK

5

"We are trying to manage the force scenarios put forward by Baku" - Pashinyan

6

"A military clash is required to sign a peace treaty" - former Azerbaijani foreign minister

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews