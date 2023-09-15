Georgian PM: If we are not given candidate status, it will be an injustice that we will not tolerate

De-oligarchization plan



Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the government has approved the action plan on de-oligarchization, which is among the 12 recommendations of the European Union. According to him, if Georgia is denied EU candidate status, “it will be a great injustice that we will not tolerate”.

At the government meeting, Garibashvili said that everything necessary will be done from their side and Georgia deserves candidate status, especially compared to countries like Ukraine and Moldova:

“We know very well what is happening in these countries, so we are not begging anyone, but asking for a deserved status, especially considering the geopolitical reality in our region and on the European continent, and taking into account the results and achievements our team has achieved.”

According to the press service of the Georgian government, the de-oligarchization plan includes 7 different items, including anti-corruption and anti-monopoly directions, issues of money laundering and media pluralism to be implemented in the judicial system.

On September 14, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhei said that the Georgian government had implemented only 3 out of 12 EU recommendations, namely on gender equality and violence against women, on taking into account the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights and on the transparency of the nomination process for the position of ombudsman. Varhei emphasized that every minute is important now, as the European Commission will present its final report on the country’s progress in October.

Chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party Irakli Kobakhidze called the “3 out of 12” assessment a manipulation.

On June 17, 2022, the European Commission prepared an opinion on granting candidate status to Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova. Ukraine and Moldova were granted the status, while Georgia was ordered to first implement a 12-point recommendation plan. The Georgian government is currently working on the implementation of this plan. Whether Georgia will be granted candidate status will become clear in December 2023.