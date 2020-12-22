ENGLISH arrow icon
Coronavirus

UK arrivals in Georgia face 12-day quarantine after appearance of new strain

Citizens of all countries who have traveled to the UK in the last 14 days will undergo mandatory 12-day quarantine upon entering Georgia due to the strain of the coronavirus that has appeared in the UK.

Earlier, the UK was not among the 18 countries whose citizens were allowed to enter Georgia without preconditions, said Berdia Sichinava, a spokesman for the Georgian government’s coordinating council.

Georgia currently has no direct air links with the UK.

“Apart from citizens of Georgia, this decision applies to all citizens or residents of those 18 countries who are allowed to enter our country under certain conditions,” said Berdia Sichinava.

A new strain of coronavirus was discovered in the UK a few days ago. British scientists say the virus is unlikely to be more deadly, however it may be 70% more contagious.

The existing coronavirus vaccines are likely to be able to fight the new strain, they said.

Air traffic with the UK has already been suspended by many countries, including in the EU, as well as Turkey, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Colombia and Chile.

