Armenia will no longer quarantine at state expense citizens, foreign guests entering the country

Armenia will no longer isolate everyone who enters the country from other states.

Up until now, people were accommodated in upscale, often five-star hotels with three meals a day – at the expense of the state.

Now everyone will decide where they will spend their two-week quarantine.

Immediately after crossing the border, right from the airport, people will be taken to their home – at the address of residence or any other place where they decide to go.

In Armenia, they have also decided not to quarantine asymptomatic coronavirus infected individuals anymore. Doctors from urban clinics, rural outpatient clinics and health centers will monitor the health of those infected at home.

This decision comes following a sharp increase in the number of infected in the country as a whole and, accordingly, an increase in the number of seriously ill.

The government has already spent about $1.5 million on the isolation and maintenance of people in hotels.

For violation of the self-isolation regime, a fine of 700 thousand drams (1.5 thousand dollars) has been established, while arrest up to three months or four years is possible, depending on the severity of the violation and the consequences that it led to.

As of May 22, 322 new cases of infection were registered in Armenia, 5,606 infected in total in the country. 2,874 people recovered, continue to receive treatment – 2,952. 74 people have died.

How it was before

The Armenian government had an agreement with hotels and guest houses on the placement of people who had contact with infected or arrived from other countries.

The Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Armen Khachatryan said that 45 hotel facilities were involved in total. And only nine of them provided their services free of charge – as charity. The government had to pay for the remaining 36.

As of May 14, isolation of citizens cost the government 620 million 797 thousand drams ($ 1.2 million), and food – 125 million 997 thousand drams ($ 257 thousand).

How will it be now

By the decision of the Deputy Prime Minister, the commandant of the state of emergency, Tigran Avinyan, everyone arriving in Armenia from abroad will be notified of a mandatory two-week self-isolation, which they can carry out in a location of their choice: the main condition is not to have contact with anyone.

Compliance with quarantine will be monitored by mobile phone location tracking.

Everyone who will be in self-isolation, from time to time will also receive notifications on their smartphones. In response, they will have to take a picture and send their picture in order to verify that they are not violating the self-isolation requirement.