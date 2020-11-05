Ex Georgian president Saakashvili: I had coronavirus, it was easier than flu

“No need to be afraid of anything, I got the virus several weeks ago, it was easier than flu”, said former president of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili on TV channel Pirveli.

Saakashvili mentioned that many people recover from coronavirus easily.

“Of course, we need to be careful. I had it several weeks ago, and I practically didn’t feel it, just antibodies emerging. I’m saying that there is need to be afraid, of course, you need to be careful, follow all the norms, wash hands. Several people got ill around me, and almost none of them had any complications”, said Saakashvili.

He also commented on the current events in Georgia and said that there is a danger of “losing the country”.

