Georgian doctors urge gov't to deploy field hospitals to cope with sharp infection increase

The Georgian Association of Clinics has urged the government to deploy field hospitals near large clinics to cope with the critical situation due to a sharp increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus.

On November 23, 3,958 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Georgia, and 23 more people died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 108,690 cases of the disease have been confirmed, of which 1,012 people have died, 89,170 have recovered.

The association proposed setting up hospital tents for 100, 300 and 500 patients and to equip them with the necessary equipment.

The Association claims that there are too many shortcomings in the organization of the fight against the pandemic in the current acute phase.

“It is vitally important to staff the system with highly qualified personnel, selected on a professional basis, there are many such doctors. The military medical service must also be involved.

It is desirable that, if necessary, doctors from abroad, our compatriots, who already have experience in the fight against coronavirus and in managing the health care system, also be invited.”

According to the specialists who signed the statement, in Georgia it is necessary to tighten the rules of conduct in public places and monitoring of their implementation, instead of closing businesses and restricting movement:

“The economy and social sphere of Georgia will not withstand new restrictions. Keeping jobs is vital”, the statement by the association reads.

Earlier, the association of clinics accused the Minister of Health Yekaterina Tikaradze of unprofessionalism and stated that ‘her irrational initiatives have factually led to the collapse of the medical system during the coronavirus pandemic.’